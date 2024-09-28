10 delicious pictures from Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The award-winning Ginger and Spice Festival, now in its eighth year, took over the north Shropshire town's centre, and Cheshire Street, celebrating the culinary heritage of the local area as well as promoting local business and food.

The festival housed a record 60 traders in Market Drayton on Saturday, as well as new events after receiving a £4,000 Government grant towards free activities for children.

There was live music from the Rajasthani Heritage Brass Band, Longlands School Choir, Market Drayton's Rock Choir, and more.

Meanwhile, Gingerbread fans were in for a treat at the popular festival, and able to take part in a gingerbread eating contest.

Ben Houghton from Padian Foods, Norbury.

Attendees battled it out at the Red Lion Inn trying to consume as much gingerbread as possible in a minute with prizes up for grabs.

At the spicy artisan street market, visitors could view a range of local artisan producers and street food, while James Du Pavey's food theatre showcased several local chefs with live demonstrations.

A highlight of the Ginger and Spice Festival was the Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Town Trail Contest where visitors were able to choose a winner of the 'best dressed gingerbread character' award from the town's business/shop windows.