What's coming up at Brierley Hill Civic Hall this May - including Tony Christie on his Great Farewell tour

May 2025

Thursday, 1 May - Madonna by Knight

The Madonna by Knight show will take you on a journey through Madonna's greatest hits.

There's no need for obscure album tracks here!

Madonna's catalogue of Top 10's makes for a superb night of party classics such as Holiday and Borderline, drama in songs such as Like A Prayer and Crazy For You, Floor fillers such as Like A Virgin, Material Girl and True Blue and so many more.

Madonna by Knight is the impersonator for true fans of Madonna.

Saturday, 3 May - Beatlemania

Roll up, roll up, for a rip-roaring magical musical tour through the back catalogue of the world’s greatest ever band.

Every song is a winner in this note-perfect musical love letter to the Fab Four.

John, Paul, George and Ringo take to the stage one more time as the supremely-talented cast revive all 17 of their No1 hits including: She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, Day Tripper, All You Need is Love, Hey Jude, Get Back and so many more.

Sunday, 4 May - Masters of Deception

Masters Of Deception Features Richard Jones "The Military Mind-Reader".

As the only magician to have ever won Britain's Got Talent, Richard combines his training from his 12 years serving in the British Army and expert knowledge of deception to bring you the very best in cutting edge magic and psychological illusion.

Tuesday, 6 May - Tony Christie – The Great Farewell

The legendary crooner continues to entertain audiences around the world with incredible showmanship, an unmistakable powerful vocal that has captivated generation after generation and a set list that packs a punch.

From one of the biggest selling singles of the past two decades ‘Is This The Way to Amarillo’, to other classics including 'Avenues & Alleyways’, ‘Walk Like A Panther’, ‘Las Vegas’ and ‘I Did What I Did For Maria’, through to new singles ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ ‘Home, Home, Home’ & ‘Just Like Yesterday’ together with some show stopping covers from the late greats that helped shape the career of the humble veteran from Yorkshire.

The upcoming tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks and the new kid on the block Luke Combs with countless other well-known singalong hit songs in this must-see musical extravaganza.

The show also features three superb singers with the who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians. Watch that real authentic Tennessee sound coupled with an authentic stage set and state-of-the-art production that is guaranteed to transport you all the way, hand clapping and toe-tapping, to Nashville and back in one night.

Friday, 9 May - Barmy Bingo

Prepare for a night like no other, where the focus is on pure fun and excitement. We believe that the journey matters more than the destination, so forget about winning extravagant prizes. Our deliberately rubbish prizes will have you in stitches as you revel in the joy of the game. Leave your competitive spirit at the door and join us for a laughter-filled event that guarantees a good time.

The "King of The Callers" will have you rolling in the aisles with his hilarious commentary and entertaining banter. You'll be treated to a medley of jokes, songs, and unexpected surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the evening.

Saturday, 10 May - This is Floyd

From the ethereal echoes of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” to the haunting beauty of “Wish You Were Here,” our performances are meticulously crafted to honour Pink Floyd’s legacy. Including custom designed thematic light shows, spectacular laser effects and the iconic circular video screen, sit back and enjoy a moving experience which will be truly unforgettable as we pay homage to one of the greatest bands in history.

Thursday, 15 May - Killer Couples

"Killer Couples" is not just another true crime show; it's a riveting exploration of romance gone horrifically awry. Emma unravels the complex psychology of couples who commit the unthinkable, transforming their intimate bond into a pact of death and destruction. This show offers a chilling glimpse into the lives of duos who embarked on deadly paths, from the infamous Brady and Hindley to the modern-day equivalents whose stories shock and bewilder.

Friday, 16 May - Ultimate Party Night

Simply the best good-time vibes with the best music from across the decades - all designed to give you an amazing night in a fantastic venue. Enjoy an Ultimate DJ spinning dancefloor and party anthems, plenty of singalong moments, and a playlist covering everything from the seventies to the noughties - and beyond. Whether it is dance, pop, reggae, or rock, we have got you covered!

Saturday, 17 May - Oasis Tribute Oasish

Oasish have taken the tribute world by storm. The band are no strangers to the TV screens either, having appeared on The One Show (BBC), The Gadget Show (Channel 5), Inside Out (ITV), GMTV (ITV), Sky News, The Culture Show (BBC) and numerous other broadcasts all across the television network.

They have also worked alongside big names such as Peter Kay, Jools Holland, Clint Boon (Inspiral Carpets), Dodgy and even performed with Shaun Ryder of The Happy Mondays!

Sunday, 18 May - BPA Rising Stars & Masters Events

The BPA are proud to present, two shows in one day!

Rising Star which is for absolute beginners with all the usual categories followed by Masters Allstars which is dedicated to showcasing all the Masters categories!

Thursday, 22 May - Real Thing & Mel Day

The Real Thing (Chris Amoo & Dave Smith) are Britain’s longest-established - and best-loved - black group in UK entertainment history. The Real Thing remain pioneers in soul, funk and dance music. They are now celebrating over 50 incredible years in the music industry, and they’re still going strong, playing hundreds of gigs across the world.

They will be supported by their five piece live bank and Britain's Got Talent Soul Singing Finalist Mel Day.

Friday, 23 May - Tina Turner Experience

A full concert style stage show, charting the hits and career of the late, great Tina Turner from the early days onwards. Starring Julie Nevada as Tina with her amazing band and dancers, this fully live energetic stage show charts the career of one of the world’s most iconic performers.

Full of hits including Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Let’s Stay Together to name but a few, this show is the ultimate night out and not to be missed.

Saturday, 24 May - Daytime Disco

Aimed at the over-30s —well, the music certainly is— you get a full-on party disco starting at 2 pm, featuring four hours of the best music from across the decades, with a curfew of 6 pm. A Civic-hosted party: great people, fair bar prices, an incredible atmosphere, full club lighting and sound system, a giant video screen, and the best crowd in town all having a fantastic time.

Saturday, 24 May - We Got Soul

The Best Soul & Motown Night around! Now in its 8th year. Massive Video Screens and all the hits delivered through a cracking sound system. Very reasonable bar prices and a huge sprung dance floor.

It’s where the happy people go, and hear soul classics from the 60’s and 70’s. From Tamla Motown, to classic soul, to a bit of Northern Soul (the popular stuff 😊) as well as some seventies classic polished soul.

Sunday, 25 May - Tom Gates Epic Stage Show

Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show comes to our theatre bringing alive the illustrations and music that makes Tom Gates hugely popular around the world!

With catchy tunes and hilarious performances, this fantastic new stage show brings the best of the Brilliant World of Tom Gates into one live show!

It’s pure fun for the whole family whether you're a lover of the books or new to Tom and his friends!

Produced by Mark Thompson Productions and directed by Miranda Larson.

Monday, 26 May - Milkshake Live

Join your favourite Milkshake! friends on Holiday with Smurfette, Dora, Pip and Posy, Blue from Blues Clues and You!, Milo, Milkshake! Monkey plus two of your Milkshake! presenters for an all-new adventure!

Pack your bags and jump aboard the Milkshake! train as we go on an all singing, all dancing holiday together! It’s a family show not to be missed!

Wednesday, 28 May - Whitsun Half Term Party

The Civic teamed up with Bernard Moseley Kidz Entertainment to bring you the best kids party around! Mini Shows & Sing alongs, Disco, Party Dances, Mascot Meet & Greets, Fun Games and prizes too!

Thursday, 29 May - Little Mix Show

The best-selling pop concert experience Woman Like Me: The Little Mix Show, returns and brings back-to-back chart-topping hits, incredible voices, and the electrifying energy of Little Mix to life on stage, captivating fans old and new in an unmissable celebration of their phenomenal music career.

Woman Like Me features the ultimate playlist of Little Mix's greatest hits, including “Black Magic”, "Secret Love Song”, "Power" and, of course, "Woman Like Me”.

Friday, 30 May - Showaddywaddy

This tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of Showaddywaddy. ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’ is a bold statement, but Showaddywaddy have lived up to that title for the last five decades!

Their show will be dynamic and uplifting, featuring all their greatest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts across Europe. ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and many, many more. So come and join the ‘Dancin’ Party’… ‘You’ve Got What It Takes’!

