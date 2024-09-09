Find out what's on at the Ginger and Spice Festival later this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Original Biscuit Bakers have been announced as headline sponsors of the event taking place on Saturday, September 28 between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The family-focused trail event is free of charge for all festival-goers and is dedicated to exploring the town's heritage, shops and attractions, as well as local history. It will run throughout the day in and around the town centre, and is set to be a key event in this year's annual festival, the eighth of its kind.

Headline sponsors Original Biscuit Bakers will join 40 other local businesses who are taking place in the sponsored trail. Each participating business and organisation has been asked to dress a gingerbread character to the theme 'Olympic Sports 2024' and display this on their premises or shop/organisation window.

Festival Director Julie Pryce (left ) and Jane Moore (right), picture: Ginger and Spice Festival

Families are being asked to find all of the gingerbread characters on the trail and judge their favourite. Additionally, the town's deputy mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, and a mystery 'sporting guest' will judge their favourite gingerbread character together on Friday, September 27 to choose another winner.

Everyone who takes part in the trail will be entered into a free prize draw where one winner and runner-up in the children's category could win a gingerbread hamper, while the winner in the adults' category will win an artisan food and drink hamper.

The Original Biscuit Bakers will also bring a stall to the spicy artisan market including hand-decorated gingerbread biscuit creations, and will be hosting gingerbread decorating in the children's crafting area throughout the day.

Managing Director o of Original Biscuit Bakers, Gemma Williams, picture: Ginger and Spice Festival

Managing director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Gemma Williams, said: "We are delighted to be sponsors of this very popular trail and annual event. The Ginger and Spice Festival is well renowned for its fantastic family day bringing the history of the town alive with its collection of gourmet food, family activities and culinary expertise."

Information about the trail event can be found on the festival's website, and a digital trail map will be uploaded closer to the event. Trail maps and quizzes can be picked up from the 'trail station' on the high street that is being run by volunteers Jane Moore and Julie Pryce.

They will also be displaying an exhibition dedicated to Market Drayton's heritage with a focus on the 200th anniversary of the Buttercross stone portico.

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Director of the Ginger and Spice Festival, Julia Roberts, said: "Having the Original Biscuit Bakers as our headline sponsor again for the OBB Heritage Gingerbread Trail is fantastic news for this year’s festival. Their support helps bring our vision to life and adds a special touch to the event.

"We're thrilled to partner with such a well-respected local business and can’t wait to see the trail come alive with amazing gingerbread creations. This year's trail promises to be a highlight, celebrating Market Drayton's heritage and community spirit. The creativity and craftsmanship they bring to gingerbread decorating will also be a great chance for families to engage in another fun and educational activity."

Volunteers Jane Moore and Julie Pryce said: "We are so pleased to be running the Gingerbread Heritage Trail again at this year's Ginger and Spice Festival and we are looking forward to meeting lots of children and their families taking part in this fun event, finding all the wonderful Gingerbread Characters in our town's local business and shop windows."

Moran Bailey, who travelled from Uttoxeter especially for the Ginger and Spice event, pictured making Gingerbreads

The festival is appealing for volunteers to help out at this year's festival on September 28.

A social media post said: "We're looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year's festival a success. If you're passionate about local food, drinks, and community, we want you on our team."

If you are interested in the role, contact the festival via email at gingerandspicefest@gmail.com.