Century old Salopian 'super tractor' rolled out for at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Attending this year’s Shrewsbury Steam Rally, being held at Onslow Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend, will be Tim Clarke’s nine-ton Sentinel Super Tractor, 'Maggie May' which is celebrating her 100th ‘Birthday’.

It will be joined by another nine Sentinels at the rally, which were all built in Shropshire.

Edward Goddard, chairman of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society said: “As a born and bred Salopian I am extremely passionate about Sentinel engines.

“I am delighted that another ten Sentinel vehicles will be showcasing the engineering magnificence of locally manufactured Sentinel Waggons, which were made at the Sentinel Waggon Works on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. They also made steam-powered lorries, railway locomotives, and later, diesel-engined lorries and locomotives."

George and William Goddard with two Sentinel vehicles made in Shrewsbury. The one on the left is 100 years old this year and is a Super Tream Tractor, the one on the right is a 1931 DG4 Waggon

Tim Clarke of Macclesfield is one of a group of inspired individuals that restore and maintain this rich heritage and his Sentinel will be displaying its steam power and will be a great delight for visitors.

It was manufactured in 1924, registered as PD 1854 and was first used by Hodgsons Brewery and used by them for 9 years; before being sold to Criddle, turned into a tractor in 1933 and used by them to the present day.

His family have owned it for 50 years and it will be celebrating its 100th Birthday at this year’s rally being held on August 25-26.

16-year-old William Goddard in the cab of the 100-year-old lorry

He said: “I am extremely proud of my Sentinel DG4 Waggon No. 8571, manufactured in 1931, Reg. KF 6482. It was first owned by Samuel Banner of Bootle, Liverpool and later by Paul Brothers Ltd, Seacome, Cheshire.

“Better known as the first Sentinel to be seen at early traction engine rallies when it was one of seven Sentinels owned by Mr Edgar Shone of Cricklewood, London.”

He added that the engine, which has a distinctive Morris & Co livery, was purchased by his family 1977 and has featured in the Channel 4 television programme ‘Salvage Squad’.

For more information about Shrewsbury Steam Rally visit: www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk