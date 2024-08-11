12 blooming beautiful pictures from Shrewsbury Flower Show Day 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 137th Shrewsbury Flower Show concluded in the Quarry on Saturday after another successful year.

Visitors enjoyed the largest and most spectacular display of floral exhibits for many years, and the Shropshire Horticultural Society had to install a larger floral marquee to accommodate a sharp rise in the number of exhibitors who were booking space.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/08/2024 - Shrewsbury Flower Show 2024 - Day 2. In Picture: Leanne Williams - Serendipity Flower and Events.

Spectacular fireworks lit the skies for the show's conclusion after there was criticism over the fireworks being cancelled in 2022.

The show began on Friday with 'enhanced' security measures amid continuing rumours of protests in the town, and after a bomb hoax last year.