'Getting our kit off doesn't bother us': Last chance to book tickets for Telford's Full Monty

Organisers of The Full Monty are hoping to sell remaining tickets and fill Casey's Cordingley Hall who have once again provided the venue for free to the charity event.

Last year, the event raised £3,000, and this year's funds will be split between the SSAFA, Diabetes UK, and Adoption Matters.

The event showcases much more than just The Full Monty with singing performances, funny acts - that are bound to give you a laugh - and a prize raffle with several items for you to win.

Tickets remain for the show that will feature singing from Laura-Jayne, Dan Rowe, and Hannah Kelly. Comedian Dave South is also supporting the event with his singing act, and Jane Hassall will shave her head on stage in aid of Diabetes UK.

Taking part in this year's Full Monty is Jay Gough, Darren Hassall, Matt Price, Rob Housden, Richard Banks, and Kurtis Stuart, and they will perform Jacey Richards' choreography.

Donnington Parish Councillor Jay - known as Telford Batman - is looking forward to his second year of taking part.

The former army solider said: "It’s going to be brilliant and we're all really looking forward to it.

"It doesn’t bother me or any of the lads (getting our kit off). We know what we're doing is for a good reason

"I was in the army for seven, nearly eight, years and I’ve got my kit off loads of times for even more strange reasons that this.

"It’s all about body positivity as well because we’re all, with the exception of Matt who’s in very good shape, average body types with dad bod territory.

"We’re just having a load of fun, making decent friends and supporting some great charities."

Doors for the show this Friday will open from 7pm. Tickets cost £10 per person (over 18s only) and are available to buy from Casey's Venues website.