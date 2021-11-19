The Christmas lights switch-on in Shrewsbury in 2019

This year it seems we are all desperate to get back into the Christmas spirits and there is a buzz of anticipation as special switch-on events across Shropshire and Mid Wales are taking place over the next couple of weeks.

Telford has already had its launch, with boxing star Liam Davies the guest of honour. Meanwhile, Oswestry's lights were turned on last night with several hundred people packing onto the Bailey Head to enjoy musical entertainment before the countdown.

Ludlow Mayor, Councillor Robin Pote, is looking forward to doing the honours in the town on Saturday, November 27. He summed up the feelings of many who are looking forward to Christmas.

"It is part of the process of getting back to some form of normality," he said.

"It was wonderful to have our Remembrance Parade return last weekend and see so many people in the town.

"While it served to remember the past it also served to lift people's spirits and now we can, unlike last year, look forward to the festive season."

Ludlow's 5pm switch-on will take place in Events Square followed by the Rotary Club tree of light switch-on in the Castle Gardens. The medieval fair will return and Santa will also be in his grotto.

The events will also be a welcome boost for shopkeepers and market traders with special late night shopping.

Putting the market back into Market Drayton is something its town mayor, Councillor Roy Alcroft, says the lights switch-on will bring on Saturday, November 20.

There will be a full day of entertainment before the switch-on at 5pm.

Santa Claus is coming to a town near you

"I hope it will bring people into town to enjoy the entertainment and do some shopping in our shops and in our market. We need to put the market back into Market Drayton.

"We are also directing our energies this year to events on the events that children can enjoy."

The switch-on will be done by eight-year-old Ella White from Buntingdale School who took part in an arts festival earlier this year.

Shrewsbury's light's switch-on on November 24 kicks of its Wednesday late-night shopping evenings in the run up to Christmas.

The town's indoor market is holding a special Winter Warm evening as it also prepares for weekly late night opening.

"With mulled wine and mince pies for those who make a purchase we’re hoping to create a festive atmosphere and get customers in the Christmas mood,” markets manager, Kate Gittins said.

Lantern workshops and parades feature in among others, Wellington on Saturday, November 20, Ellesmere on Friday, November 26, and Whitchurch on Saturday, November 27.

Other dates include:

Bridgnorth - today (Friday, November 19)

Malinslee and Ironbridge - Saturday, November 209

Much Wenlock - Thursday, November 25

Newport, Dawley and Shifnal - Friday, November 26