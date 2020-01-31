Pygmy chameleons hatch at Chester Zoo - with VIDEO

The first of the minuscule bearded pygmy chameleons, which get their name from the small beard-like lobes underneath their chins, hatched at Chester Zoo on January 23 after a 70 day incubation period.

Found only in the coastal forests of Tanzania, the tiny reptiles can change colour and produce a line down the side of their body to perfectly blend in with leaves in their surroundings. Chameleon experts say little is otherwise known about the perfectly camouflaged creatures.

TINY 'fingertip sized' pygmy chameleons hatch at Chester Zoo

The current population of pygmy chameleons is currently unknown, with no research ever been carried out on their habitat and numbers in the wild. Little information is known about the differences between small chameleon species and there is a high likelihood that some types have remained undetected by science and could go extinct without ever being discovered.

The success of three hatchlings at the zoo comes after reptile experts work to reveal more vital information about the animals.

Ben Baker, team manager of reptiles at the zoo, said: "There is currently very little known about bearded pygmy chameleons, especially information about how they live in the isolated forests of Tanzania. As a group, however, we do know that chameleons are one of Africa’s most threatened reptiles.

“Pygmy chameleons can sometimes be found in the wildlife trade and it’s thought their over collection could be one of their biggest threats, along with habitat loss and the changing climate. We know the latter is a big problem as their forest home is highly affected by tiny changes in their environment and conditions.

“These tiny hatchlings will grow to be just three inches in length. At the moment, they’re being cared for in our special, behind-the-scenes rearing facilities. The new clutch will play a vital role in establishing a new breeding programme – a carefully managed initiative between many of the world’s most progressive zoos. This will allow us to create a sustainable population and help gather new information about the species that has previously been unavailable to us, helping us play a key role in preventing the extinction of chameleons and other reptiles in the future.”