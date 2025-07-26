Telford zoo launches 'Top Trumps' set along with themed experience

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford has confirmed its own limited-edition Top Trumps, bringing together the best of its real-life animal residents and prehistoric giants in a fun, family-friendly card game - just in time for the summer holidays.

The unique pack features a mix of cards themed around the zoo’s most popular animals, including ostriches, wolves, lynx, and lemurs, alongside a fierce line-up of animatronic dinosaurs from the park’s ‘Hoo-rassic World’.

From fast and fluffy to fearsome and fossilised, the cards showcase fun facts and rankings that reflect the diverse and exciting creatures found across the attraction.

To celebrate the launch, Hoo Zoo is hosting an immersive Top Trumps Trail running daily until Sunday, August 31.

Giant Top Trumps cards will be hidden around the zoo, and visitors are invited to take part in a special summer mission.

By completing the trail and solving the Top Trumps-themed quest, guests will be rewarded with an exclusive limited edition Cinnamon the Capybara card, not available in the standard pack.

Will Dorrell, Owner at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, said: “It’s so surreal having our very own pack of Top Trumps playing cards. I have so many fond memories of playing Top Trumps as a child, and to see the zoo come to life in this format is simply mind-blowing.

"It’s been great fun choosing which animals and dinosaurs to include in the pack and our visitors are going to love spotting the giant cards around the zoo.

"Cinnamon the Capybara has become a bit of a celebrity here, so we couldn’t resist giving her a special card of her own which people can get if they successfully complete the Top Trumps trail.”

The Top Trumps packs will be available to buy from the zoo’s gift shop for £9.95 while stocks last.

The Top Trumps Trail is included with standard zoo admission and is suitable for all ages.

Visitors are advised to book tickets in advance.