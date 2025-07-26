The historic engine is the guest of honour on the Severn Valley Railway this weekend, with its visit arranged to officially reopen the line after repairs were completed on a catastrophic landslip.

Yesterday morning (July 25) saw hundreds of passengers stepping back in time to the great age of British steam power, with the service powering its way from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth - on the first full run of the line in six months.

Scores of enthusiasts were present to capture the train's journey, with photographers lining the route to get a glimpse of the engine at work.

The Flying Scotsman captured travelling over the newly repaired Mor Brook Bridge. Picture: From Above Drone Photography

From Above Drone Photography was one of those present for the journey, and he captured stunning drone footage of the engine making its way back and forth along the line.

The footage also shows the train crossing the Mor Brook Bridge, which was the site of the major repairs needed following a January landslip.