Segway experiences rolled out at Telford town park

The Travel Telford Team will be running one-hour group segway sessions as part of their packed programme of summer activities.

All participants will be given participants full training by an instructor before heading off to explore one of the segway tracks located in the Telford town park.

Telford Bike Hub, which is located in the town park, allows visitors to rent a wide range of bikes and kit - from standard and electric bikes to tandems, adaptive cycles, trailers and scooters.

It also offers around 20 purpose-built cycles to support a wide range of physical and sensory needs, that are available to hire with carers riding for free.

As well as bikes, up to six people can now join the brand new one-hour segway group sessions at Telford Bike Hub. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Ollie Vickers, cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “This summer we are delivering one of the most inclusive, exciting and active cycling programme yet.

“With new activities like segways, expanded adaptive cycling, and over 70 sessions running across six weeks, there’s something here for every resident and visitor to enjoy."

Over the summer, the hub is also offering a series of bookable group sessions, including learn to ride for children aged over four, 'Bikeability' level training for those ages nine to 11, and Dr Bike health checks and pop-up cycle maintenance workshops.

Segways are suitable for anyone between 7 stone and 22 stone in weight, with a recommended age of 12+. Tickets cost £30 and all safety equipment will be provided.