Lost Lagoon event sailing in to Birmingham
Bompas and Parr and Captain Morgan rum are joining forces to take visitors to Bullring and Grand Central on a nautical adventure.
The Lost Lagoon, launching from September 26 until December 22, is an interactive experience that follows a plot inspired by famous buccaneer Captain Henry Morgan.
Guests will undertake a series of cocktail-based trips as part of an immersive theatrical production. Visitors will navigate themselves by boat on an indoor sea to a series of islands, receiving rum-based rations and instructions along the way.
Armed with ingredients and a recipe for rum punch, visitors will be able to find Captain Morgan's ultimate hidden bounty – his island lair.
The Bullring-based event will be twice the size of the London-based Lost Lagoon that ran earlier this year, and will feature more islands for guests to explore.
Ahead of this new opening, a promotional pop-up bar in the form of a long-lost shipwreck will open in Birmingham city centre.
Guests can also decipher clues and hunt around the city as they go on a real-life treasure hunt in search of prizes.
Harry Parr of Bompas and Parr said: “Expect a mix between your best desert island fantasy with punch quests and neo-tiki party vibes.
"This is set to be the most lavish experiential event for 2019 and our guests will help bring a party atmosphere and a bit of sunshine to Birmingham this autumn."
Stephanie Lacey, general manager at Bullring and Grand Central, said: “The Lost Lagoon will be a truly immersive experience that is not to be missed.
"Birmingham will never have seen anything like this before”.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
