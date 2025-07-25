Flying Scotsman at Severn Valley Railway: LIVE updates as famous locomotive steams between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth

The Flying Scotsman is guest of honour at the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) for the next four days, and today the famous old engine will haul the railway's first full-line service this season between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

Paired with the railway's set of Gresley teak carriages, the Flying Scotsman will haul three return trips a day today (July 25); then on Saturday and Sunday as part of the SVR’s Swingin’ Sixties event, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the line in preservation; and finally on Monday.

Today's sold-out trips will be the first since the reopening of the line to Bridgnorth, following a landslip in January that put much of the railway out of action for months. Monday's trips were arranged specially after the first batch of tickets sold out within three minutes of going on sale.

Follow all our live coverage of the Flying Scotsman at the Severn Valley Railway below: