The music of early Genesis will be performed again at a Mid Wales venue this month

The Watch will perform Genesis Tales from 1970 to 1976 at the Pavilion in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, March 28 from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

The Watch are back premiering an intense trip into the world of early Genesis and presents a show featuring the music of Trespass, Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England by the Pound, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, A Trick of the Tail and Wind and Wuthering.

The dramatic Gabrielesque vocals of The Watch singer, closest ever to Peter Gabriel, and the all-round instrumental excellence of the band will give the audience the opportunity to experience some of the group's most celebrated compositions in a manner reminiscent of their pioneering era.

The ultimate journey into the mythic world of Genesis.

Steve Hackett, Genesis lead guitarist says: "The Watch is a band of very talented people and I recommend them."

Paul Whitehead, Genesis graphic artist, said "The band who remind me most of the Genesis magic."

Tickets are £22 and they are available at https://www.universe.com/events/the-watch-plays-genesis-tales-from-1970-1976-tickets-NHT7CL?ref=Web

For more information call 01597 258118 or email events@pavilionmidwales.org.uk