Crufts 2026: Utility dogs group winners announced and sixth finalist for Best in Show

Crufts 2026 has reached its final day today - with the Best in Show final being held this evening.

18,600 dogs are competing at Crufts for a chance to win the most celebrated title in the world of dogs, Best in Show.

Yesterday saw a sixth dog join the line up of seven competitors for the coveted title - with the winner of the Utility dogs group announced.

Congratulations to Spencer, a Miniature Schnauzer from County Durham, and his owner Thomas Braithwaite, who won the Utility group title.

Tom Braithwaite from Durham, with Spencer, a Miniature Schnauzer, which was the Best of Breed winner today (07.03.26), the third day of Crufts 2026. Credit: Royal Kennel Club/BeatMedia

In second place for the Utility Dogs group went to a Dalmation called Cubalibre Wishing Star (owned by Mrs B Quayle).

Third place went to a Eurasier called Sargas Des Legendes De Retz (owned by Mrs Martineu)

The fourth place went to a Poodle called Dream High Kai Kennel Afterglow Adrenaline (owned by Mr T & Mr J Isherwood & Lynn)

Spencer, aged 22 months, is handled by Thomas Braithwaite and bred by Liz Longdin, will return to the bp Pulse LIVE arena with six other dogs, to compete for the coveted Best in Show title at Crufts this evening.

Here’s the Best in Show Final Crufts 2026 line up so far:

Working Group – Viking the Tibetan Mastiff

Pastoral Group – Hazel the Welsh Corgi

Terrier Group – Freddie the Lakeland Terrier

Hound Group – Megan the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen

Toy Group - Dublin the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Utility Group - Spencer the Miniature Schnauzer

The seventh finalist will be announced after 6pm this evening when the winner of the Gundog group is announced. The final big award - the Best in Show - takes place at 8.30pm.

People around Britain and the world will be watching to see which dog is crowned Best in Show, as the final is shown live on Channel 4 and available to be streamed on the official Crufts YouTube Channel.

Jannine Edgar, Chief Executive of the Royal Kennel Club, said: “Many congratulations to Thomas and Spencer on winning the Utility Group title and securing their place in the Crufts 2026 Best in Show final. Crufts celebrates healthy, happy dogs and the special relationship they share with their handlers, and that bond was clearly evident in the ring today.”

Crufts takes place from 5 - 8 March 2026 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information and results from the show, visit crufts.org.uk.