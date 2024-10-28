Rare stamps in collections to be auctioned in Shropshire next week

The quality collections consigned to Halls Fine Art’s books, coins and stamps auction in Shrewsbury on November 6 include one contained within 15 albums which is valued at up to £4,000.

This collection includes treasures such as an 1840 1d Black, 1883 stamps from 2/6 to £1, a 1902 2/6 to £1 pair, early Seahorses to £1 and a 1929 £1 PUC.

A comprehensive collection of GB Smilers Sheets from the first issue to 2020, including the two Consignia versions, carries an pre-sale estimate of up to £1,500.