Rare stamps in collections to be auctioned in Shropshire next week
Quality stamp collections, featuring rare examples from around the world, will be going under the hammer at Shropshire’s leading fine art auction house next week.
The quality collections consigned to Halls Fine Art’s books, coins and stamps auction in Shrewsbury on November 6 include one contained within 15 albums which is valued at up to £4,000.
This collection includes treasures such as an 1840 1d Black, 1883 stamps from 2/6 to £1, a 1902 2/6 to £1 pair, early Seahorses to £1 and a 1929 £1 PUC.
A comprehensive collection of GB Smilers Sheets from the first issue to 2020, including the two Consignia versions, carries an pre-sale estimate of up to £1,500.