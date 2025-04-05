History talk in Oswestry – women landowners in north Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Focussing on the 18th and 19th centuries, and on Ellesmere, Whitchurch and the countryside around, this promises to be a fascinating insight into an important aspect of our local history.

Sara is an archivist, having worked at Shropshire Archives for 20 years. Until 2020, she was also archivist for Oswestry Town Council, and was closely involved in the Oswestry Cemetery Project, conserving and making available important cemetery records.

The talk will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Castle Street, Oswestry, starting at 7.30pm. New members and visitors are always very welcome at these monthly talks; there is a small entry fee: OBHAG members £2, visitors £5.