Campaign urges councils to scrap tourist tax plans over fears for UK holiday industry

The Back British Holidays campaign has raised concerns as several local authorities explore visitor levies – typically applied as small charges on overnight accommodation – as a way to raise additional revenue.

The group points to recent consultation data showing that 21 per cent of potential holidaymakers would cancel their trip entirely if a tourist tax were introduced in their destination. A further 21 per cent said they would still visit, but would reduce how much they spend during their stay – potentially affecting local shops, restaurants, attractions and hospitality businesses.

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said: “Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

The campaign has also published a report forecasting a 32 per cent decline in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, along with a potential £23.2 billion loss in visitor spending nationwide. It argues that introducing tourist taxes could accelerate this decline, especially as families continue to feel the impact of rising costs.

Instead of adding new charges, Back British Holidays is urging central government to invest in promoting UK destinations, supporting small tourism businesses, and encouraging home-grown holidays.

For more information or to view the campaign’s report, visit the Back British Holidays website.

