Bing and friends tour UK in brand new live stage show

It’s Bing’s birthday and everyone is very excited!

Join Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop as they get ready to celebrate his special day in the brand-new live stage show, Bing’s Birthday! Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever.

Bing ( Vinnie Monachello) & Flop ( David Tudor)

Come along, dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs and more as together we celebrate Bing's birthday in the theatre!

Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing authentically portrays the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Through its timeless and engaging stories seen through the eyes of a child, Bing provides the mental, emotional and social developmental tools to equip young children in getting ready for life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play Learn, Bing has over 7 billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over 1 billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.

Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing’s Birthday is presented by Fierylight (Peppa Pig Live, The BFG, LazyTown, The Smartest Giant in Town and many more) in partnership with independent creative studio Acamar Films who produce the international award-winning animated series. Bing’s Birthdayis adapted and directed by Richard Lewis from the original Trend Media production.

The talented cast includes Lola Busari (Wishmas, Secret Cinema; The War of the Worlds Immersive Experience) as Amma, Nathan Guy (James and the Giant Peach, Polka theatre; My Brother the Robot, Tall Stories), as Pando, Emma Hilts (Peppa Pig's Surprise, West End & UK and Ireland tour; Peppa Pig: My First Orchestra, UK tour) as Sula/Coco, Vinnie Monachello (Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show; Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK & Ireland Tour) as Bing, and David Tudor (The Simon and Garfunkel Story, World Tour; Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out, West End) as Flop.

“Fierylight are experts at bringing high quality, meaningful and entertaining productions to UK families and we are delighted to be working with them on Bing’s Birthday,” said Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential and Promotions, Acamar Films. “A child’s first trip to the theatre is a very special occasion and this show, with the beautiful puppetry and original music, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for Bingsters and their grown-ups.”

Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight said: “We are delighted to announce our talented cast for Bing’s Birthday. A show guaranteed to be full of all the excitement, expectation and heightened emotions that you would expect to find at a young child’s birthday party. This opportunity for celebration and exploring feelings which can sometimes be difficult to describe, makes this show unlike anything else available to UK families and it is no surprise that the show has been cherished by so many across Europe. We cannot wait to share this production across the UK.”