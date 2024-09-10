Free valuations available at Whitchurch event

Whitchurch Museum & Archives at the Church House will be hosting Halls' Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, silver and jewellery specialist, Alexander Clement, watches, Asian Art and general valuer and Abigail Molenaar, paintings, prints and sculpture specialist from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The specialists will be available to value a wide range of treasured items and to talk about their history.

Appointments may be made in advance by contacting Halls Fine Art on 01743 450700 or you can just turn up on the day to have items valued.

Abigail said “I used to volunteer for the museum as a student and always keep in touch with the curator Judith Hoyle who arranges the Whitchurch events every year.

“Maryanne, Alexander and I will be there to value whatever people bring in and to give them advice.”

Constructed as a hall for St Alkmund's Parish Church, Church House is now owned by the trustees of Whitchurch Scout & Guide Group. The property was opened by Earl Brownlow in July 1908 for use by parishioners and associated organisations.

In its early days, it was the meeting place of The Church Lads Brigade and The Girls Friendly Society, while during First World War inquests were also held on the premises. During its 114-year history, the hall has hosted many meetings, celebrations and social occasions.

A selection of documents pertaining to its inception, design and previous uses will be on display across the Heritage Open Weekend.