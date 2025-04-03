Historic Eccleshall workhouse’s forgotten past uncovered at award-winning B&B

Originally the Eccleshall Workhouse, the building’s intriguing past as a place of refuge for the poor had largely been forgotten - until now. Thanks to the newly opened Staffordshire History Centre, owners Andy and Helen have uncovered rare documents shedding light on the lives of the workhouse’s former inhabitants.

These discoveries reveal the poignant stories of the men, women, and children who sought shelter within the very walls now hosting modern-day guests.

Built in 1810 to replace the previous workhouse on Castle Street, the Eccleshall Poorhouse operated for over two decades before closing in 1839 following the Poor Law reforms. The paupers were relocated to the Stone Workhouse, and the once-bleak building then became a doctor’s surgery. Today, Eagle House Bed and Breakfast provides a welcoming stay, offering guests not only a comfortable experience but also a chance to connect with a fascinating chapter of local history.

Andy, Eagle House owner, visiting Staffordshire History Museum, to view the Poor House records.

“Through extensive research, we have been able to piece together a more detailed picture of the workhouse’s past,” said Andy, “We have uncovered information about the staff and residents who lived here, and have even named one of our three rooms after Sarah Emery, one of the youngest workhouse inmates.” Sarah arrived at Eagle House in 1838 as a one-year-old after being abandoned by her parents and left to the care of her grandmother, who couldn’t cope with another mouth to feed.

The "Emery Room" at Eagle House, named after one of the smallest paupers.

Despite gaps in the records, the research has unveiled valuable insights into the final years of the workhouse. By 1839, it housed 97 paupers as well as the Governor’s family. Fast forward 180 years, and Eagle House now accommodates up to nine guests in its spacious and charming rooms.

Andy, Eagle House owner, in the drawing room, researching its history as a Poor House.

“It’s hard to imagine what life must have been like here in those days,” said Helen. “The building is now a haven of comfort, with all the modern amenities guests could wish for, which stands in stark contrast to its earlier use.”

Today, Eagle House Bed and Breakfast seamlessly blends the past with the present, offering guests a unique stay surrounded by the echoes of history. Andy and Helen take pride in offering quality accommodation and service but are also dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich story of the building. They love to talk to their guests about its past and help make history come alive with thoughtful room details, such as “keepsake boxes” based on previous residents. They even have plans to write a book that will chronicle the full history of the building and share it with the local community.

These revelations come on the heels of a major accolade for Eagle House, which recently won the 2025 Silver Visit Staffordshire Award for Small Serviced Accommodation (under 35 rooms). This follows their victory in the 2024 Gold Award for Guest House of the Year (under 10 Rooms), underscoring the husband-and-wife team’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and their deep connection to local heritage.

The historic charm of Eccleshall itself has been gaining recognition, too. The town recently earned a spot on The Times’ list of the Best Places to Live in the UK, thanks to its vibrant community, independent shops, and scenic surroundings. It's no wonder this quaint area is quickly becoming a must-visit destination in Staffordshire.

Discover more about Eagle House's past as the Eccleshall workhouse and learn about its other fascinating uses by visiting its website’s (eaglehouse-eccleshall.com) blog page. You can explore the building's rich history, from its time as a Victorian doctor’s surgery, to its period as a premier girl’s boarding school. As well as learning about the lives of its previous residents and its important place in this beautiful English town.

Eagle House provides luxury accommodation in Eccleshall, in the heart of Staffordshire. A stunning award winning Grade 2 listed residence, with over 200 years of history, they offer three spacious and elegant bed and breakfast rooms as well as the Eagle’s Nest, a cosy one bedroom self-catering apartment.