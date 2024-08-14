Musicians to help Gregynog’s Raise the Roof campaign

Virtuoso violinist Ezo Sarici and her talented cousin, internationally renowned pianist Deniz Cengiz will be performing at Gregynog, on the outskirts of Tregynon, near Newtown, on Tuesday, September 3.

The musicians have agreed to perform in return for accommodation, so that the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Gregynog’s Raise the Roof campaign.

Tickets cost £15 and can be booked online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/628200 .

Music played at the concert includes Arietta by Huw Watkins, Demet Suite by Turkish composer Adnan Saygun, Theme and Variations on Autumn Leaves by Ezo Sarici and Violin Sonata No.1 in f minor by Prokofiev.

Ezo is a regular performer at Gregynog and most recently shared the stage with acclaimed Welsh pianist Llyr Williams and then performed with Sinfonia Cymru during their residency in June.

Gregynog has been awarded £20,000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund to begin planning work for a new roof to safeguard the future of the famous country house, which was home to art collecting sisters Gwendoline and Margaret Davies.

The grant will support work to assess the level of damage to the buildings and the cost of repairing the roof. Gregynog trustees have appointed Manchester based architects Buttress to carry out these initial stages of work.

Since 2019, Gregynog has been run by a charitable trust, dedicated to safeguarding property and estate as a magical place for generations to come.

An application is due to be submitted this week to the National Heritage Lottery Fund for money to repair Gregynog’s roof.

In the meantime, free Saturday morning chamber music concerts begin on Saturday. Musicians from Ensemble Cymru will play a selection of pieces specially selected for summer mornings in the Music Room at Gregynog.

The family-friendly classical music series, supported by Powys County Council Levelling Up funding, begins with a clarinet and piano concert. Admission is free, with donations to the Raise the Roof campaign. Book tickets at: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/624320/

Gregynog is inviting families to explore a Fairy Trail along the estate’s woodland walls over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The trail will be open from 10am to 4pm daily from Friday to Monday, August 23 to 26.

Visitors will be invited to follow the trail to find clues on the Fairy Doors to the location of the fairy tea party. Trail sheets are available from the Courtyard Café for £6, which includes a strawberry milkshake or juice and a special fairy cake.

Fairy face painting sessions at the end of the trail will also be offered in exchange for donations towards the cost of managing the gardens and woodland.