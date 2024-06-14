Footy fun and spectacular steampunk - here's what's happening at Telford Victorian Town attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taking place this Saturday and Sunday (June 15 and 16), children and adults will be able to take part in traditional sporting games including a sack race, an egg-and-spoon race, and a tug-of-war.

Additionally, feeling the football fever, there will be a penalty shoot-out for visitors to take part in.

All participants will receive a certificate, and winners will be given prizes.

Following the museum's sports event is the Steampunk Weekend taking place on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

For two days only, the streets of Blists Hill Victorian Town will be given a science fiction twist as steampunk fans arrive to celebrate sci-fi and Victoriana.

Steampunk - a neo-Victorian scientific fantasy - combines old with new by re-imagining today’s technology powered by 19th century steam, combined with elaborate fashions inspired by Victorian and Edwardian costumes.

The Ministry of Steampunk has organised special live performances and musical entertainment around the town for the weekend. Visitors are being invited to dress to impress, and join in the fun in their own historical costume.

Both events are included in the Blists Hill Victorian Town entry ticket or with a PASS or PASS PLUS.

Further details of events, tickets, and annual pass prices can be found at ironbridge.org.uk.