Shropshire company celebrates 25 year anniversary

The company are renowned worldwide for their beautifully hand made wall and floor tiles. Their tiles grace many iconic buildings across the globe including the London Underground, The Palace of Westminster, Harrods Knightsbridge and international venues the Café De Paris and Grand Central Station, New York.

The company, that are now a team of 20, are looking forward to the next 25 years of creating, restoring and reimagining ceramics!

One of the company's award winning creations

Beautiful hand made ceramic bar front at the Blues Kitchen in Shoreditch, London.