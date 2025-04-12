Shropshire company celebrates 25 year anniversary
Craven Dunnill Jackfield, based at the Jackfield Tile Museum in the Heart of the Ironbridge Gorge, have celebrated their 25th anniversary this month. The ceramics manufacturer returned to manufacture hand made wall and floor tiles in their original home in April 2000, following a 5O year break. Four of the original team of seven still remain at the factory today, Gemma Ball, Mark Harris, Linda Nandan and Michele Cox.
The company are renowned worldwide for their beautifully hand made wall and floor tiles. Their tiles grace many iconic buildings across the globe including the London Underground, The Palace of Westminster, Harrods Knightsbridge and international venues the Café De Paris and Grand Central Station, New York.
The company, that are now a team of 20, are looking forward to the next 25 years of creating, restoring and reimagining ceramics!