Monkey Puzzle tree needs to go before it pushes wall onto parked cars says householder

Emma Jones has told Telford & Wrekin Council that there has already been a partial collapse in narrow Church Road, in Coalbrookdale, but “thankfully, no cars were parked there at the time, and no pedestrians were passing by.”

The narrow Church Road in Coalbrookdale. The wall is on the right hand side. Picture: Google Maps

That happened a couple of years ago, and the wall was repaired, but there are signs that the fast-growing Monkey Puzzle tree is putting pressure on the wall again. The tree was only three feet tall when they moved in a decade ago.

But “over the years, the tree grew rapidly,” Emma Jones said.

“However, we naively assumed that, due to its location, it wouldn’t grow significantly, as its roots had little space to expand.

“Unfortunately, this assumption proved incorrect. The tree is now approximately 20 feet tall and, due to its entirely unsuitable location, has begun to push against the historic front wall of the property and is close to encroaching upon nearby power lines.”

Emma Jones adds: “In the past year, the wall has started to deteriorate again, with the pillars shifting and bricks loosening.

“The wall directly in front of the tree is single-skin construction, making its collapse increasingly likely.”

She adds that “we feel we have no choice but to remove the tree to prevent further damage. Once the necessary repairs are made, we plan to replant a more suitable shrub in its place.”

Pictures of the damage to the wall have been placed on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal.

The application for the removal of the tree in a conservation area is open for public consultation on the council’s planning portal. The reference is TWC/2025/0257.