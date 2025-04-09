Have a cracking Easter at Ironbridge Valley of Invention

From Saturday 5 until Sunday 27 April, Blists Hill Victorian Town will be hosting A Very Victorian Easter. There will be two special trails to keep the kids entertained, with an Easter egg hunt around the site’s Victorian shops and buildings for little ones and a trail of chocolate-themed Victorian advertising for older children. Every child who completes a free trail will get a chocolatey prize. There will also be the chance to go to the town’s Victorian printer’s and print a personalised bag that can be used for collecting Easter eggs at home. New to the fairground is the Steam Yachts ride.

On Easter weekend, from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April, visitors will be able to put their best foot forward and take part in an egg dancing competition, taking care to avoid breaking any eggs! All participants will receive a prize.

The Steam Yacht fairground ride at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Visitors to Coalport China Museum from Saturday 5 to Sunday 27 April will go Hopping Mad as they create their own Easter Bunny-inspired artworks from air dry clay. They will be able to take their unique bunny home with them, ready to be painted a few days later.

Justine Ranson, Visitor Engagement Team Leader at Coalport China Museum, with an Easter bunny made from clay

On Saturdays 12 and 19 April, the museum will also host pipe making demonstrations led by Oliver Meeson. According to the Heritage Crafts Association, Oliver is one of only half a dozen professional pipe makers in the UK. This is a rare chance to see what is considered a critically endangered craft in action.

At Enginuity, for two weeks from Saturday 12 to Sunday 27 April, creative kids will be able to take part in Crash Test Bunnies, and design a car to carry the Easter Bunny safely along the museum’s racetrack. They will need to ensure the cab they design and build to go onto a car will protect the bunny when it hits a wall.

During the final weekend of the Easter holidays, Blists Hill Victorian Town will welcome back its popular Steam in Miniature event. On Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April, the streets of Blists Hill Victorian Town will be filled with steam and smoke as miniature steam engines roam around the town, giving visitors a flavour of what life was like for the town’s Victorian residents. This event coincides with Trevithick Day, a celebration of Richard Trevithick, who constructed the world's first steam railway locomotive, a replica of which is undergoing conservation work at Blists Hill.