Oswestry swimming club awarded £5,000 from The Cadbury Foundation

Oswestry Otters Swimming Club, offers a safe, fun and effective way for children and young people to get and stay fit by swimming. It has been granted the significant sum from The Cadbury Foundation, as part of its annual ‘Your Charity Your Choice’ programme.

Each year, Mondelēz International employees from across the country are invited to put forward wellbeing-focused charities or projects that are close to their heart, with a selection of organisations receiving a generous grant. Last year saw The Cadbury Foundation reach a significant milestone, with more than £1 million donated to support local communities since the programme began.

Oswestry Otters Swimming Club was one of 12 charities from across the UK to receive a £5,000 donation from The Cadbury Foundation. The Shropshire-based charity provides professional training and coaching to young people who would like to learn how to swim competitively.

The £5,000 donation will enable Oswestry Otters Swimming Club to continue delivering its vital work, ensuring that children across all age-groups and abilities have access to high-quality swimming lessons.

Nikki Bainbridge, Head Coach at Oswestry Otters Swimming Club

January Incles, Customer Development Manager Co-Op Societies at Mondelēz International, nominated the charity to receive the grant, which received backing from wider colleagues at the nearby Mondelēz International site in Chirk.

January comments: “Oswestry Otters Swimming Club does so much fantastic work for children and young people in Shropshire, and I know this generous grant will have an incredibly positive impact. I’m delighted that my nomination was backed by my colleagues, and to know that the donation will help the charity continue to deliver its fantastic services.”

Nikki Bainbridge, Head Coach at Oswestry Otters Swimming Club, said: “We are extremely grateful to The Cadbury Foundation for this significant donation towards our charity, which will make a real difference to the young people we work with, allowing them to develop vital life skills.

“At Oswestry Otters Swimming Club, we believe that every young person deserves access to swimming in a safe, inclusive and encouraging environment, and thanks to this grant, we can keep making that possible.”

As part of The Cadbury Foundation’s annual ‘Your Charity Your Choice’ scheme last year, a total of £60,000 was donated to charities, projects and clubs across the country, including Oswestry Otters Swimming Club, which took the organisation’s total donation figure to over £1 million.

The Cadbury Foundation also celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, having been established in 1935 in recognition of Richard and George Cadbury and their investment in the welfare of their employees and the local community.

Kelly Farrell, community affairs manager at Mondelēz International, added: “Our ‘Your Charity Your Choice’ scheme was set up to support important causes and charities close to our employees’ hearts, and we’re incredibly proud that for thirteen years, the programme has done exactly that.

“Since its launch, the programme has awarded more than £1 million to support the important work of hundreds of regional and national UK&I charities, which have been hand-selected by local employees.

“We’re delighted that, with The Cadbury Foundation’s support, Oswestry Otters Swimming Club can continue delivering its vital services, helping children and young people learn how to swim.”

For more information on The Cadbury Foundation, visit cadbury.co.uk/cadbury-foundation, and for further details on Oswestry Otters Swimming Club, head to Oswestry Otters.