The event, titled “Howard de Walden & Family at Chirk Castle 1911–1946”, will be presented by historian Ms Jill Burton and will take place at George Edwards Hall, Well Street, Cefn Mawr, on Thursday, February 27, at 2pm.

The talk focuses on the years in which Chirk Castle was owned by Howard de Walden, examining how the castle and estate evolved through two world wars and a time of major social change. Using historical images and research, Ms Burton will offer insight into both the family’s life at the castle and its wider significance within the local area.

Councillor Phil Vaughan, Dual Chairman of Cefn Community Council and the Cefn Mawr Museum, welcomed the event and highlighted its importance to the community.

Cefn Mawr Historical Society to reveal untold stories of Chirk Castle in illustrated talk

“Events like this play an important role in keeping our local history alive,” he said. “The Cefn Mawr Historical Society continues to do excellent work in preserving and sharing our heritage, and this talk on Chirk Castle will give residents a deeper understanding of a key chapter in the area’s past.”

Admission to the event is free for members of the Cefn Mawr Historical Society, with a £2 entry fee for non-members. Refreshments will be available, and a raffle will be held on the day.

The society hopes the event will appeal to long-standing residents, history enthusiasts, and anyone with an interest in Chirk Castle and the wider Cefn area. All are welcome to attend.