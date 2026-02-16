Shropshire fundraisers urged to make waves as Swimathon turns 40

The sponsored event - now the world’s largest annual pool-based fundraising swim – is taking place at nearly 500 UK venues including Bridgnorth Leisure Centre from March 20-22.

Since 1986, more than 750,000 participants have taken part in the UK and raised over £55 million for good causes.

This year, organisers are calling on swimmers of all ages and abilities to help celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary by making a splash for Cancer Research UK, end of life charity Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation.

Olympic gold medallist and Swimathon President, Duncan Goodhew, said: "It’s incredible to think that, for forty years, Swimathon has brought people together to enjoy the benefits of swimming and raise extraordinary sums for charity. Its success is testament to the loyal participants who return year after year, and to the new generation of swimmers now taking up the baton.

“To everyone in Shropshire who has been part of our journey: thank you. And to those joining us for this milestone anniversary: good luck! I can’t wait to see what the next 40 years have in store."

Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew MBE

Swimathon offers a variety of individual challenges from 500m up to a supercharged Triple 5k or teams of 2-5 people can take part in a 1.5k, 2.5k or 5k relay.

Anyone who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon and choose a distance, time and venue that suits to complete their swim between 1–31 March.

Rallying people to get off the starting blocks and sign up for Swimathon is a host of famous faces from celebrity supporters Ayo Akinwolere, Dr Ranj, Dermot O’Leary, Tim Lovejoy and Kate Thornton to athletes Alice Dearing, Michael Gunning, Giles Long, Nell McAndrew, Cassandra Patten, Lauren Steadman and BBC’s Emily Steel aka Dynamite.

What started as an initiative to increase participation in swimming at local authority pools forty years ago, has become a much-loved force for good - earning far-reaching support.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Shropshire, Paula Young, said: “With new technologies opening doors to new discoveries, we’re living in a golden age of cancer research. But around 34,600 people are diagnosed with the disease every year in Shropshire and the West Midlands so we must go further and faster.

“Fundraising events like Swimathon are vital to fuel more progress. Every length swum will help bring us closer to a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. That’s why we’re urging first-timers and seasoned swimmers alike to take the plunge and be part of Swimathon’s extraordinary legacy. Together we can power the next wave of cancer breakthroughs.”

National Events Manager at Marie Curie, Hannah Grant, said: “This March, people can dive into a fun, new challenge and raise money for a great cause. There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life. That’s why we’re urging swimmers of all abilities to head down to their local pool to raise money and help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people, whatever their illness.”

Sign up now at swimathon.org