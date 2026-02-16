Midlands Amazon team celebrates top employer award for third consecutive year

The Certification, awarded to Amazon in the UK for the third consecutive year, demonstrates Amazon’s ability to create a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies, independent validation, and a clear focus on practices that drive business performance, employee engagement and growth.

Active in 131 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its Programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Amazon Sutton Coldfield General Manager, Lisa Swan, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this recognition from the Top Employers Institute and we’re pleased to share this success with our team in Sutton Coldfield. We’re continuously innovating our workplace to create an environment where all our employees, regardless of their background, are proud to work at Amazon.”

Amazon's fulfilment centre at Sutton Coldfield

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: “Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Amazon’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise Amazon for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in the UK.”

The Country Certification gives organisations access to globally benchmarked insights, data-driven recommendations, expert validation, and proven best practices to strengthen their people strategy. Certified companies benefit from enhanced employer branding, clearer strategic focus, improved decision making, and a stronger ability to demonstrate impact to leaders, boards and talent markets. They also gain opportunities to connect with a global community of certified Top Employers.

In 2025, the Programme certified and recognised over 2,500 Top Employers in 131 countries/regions, positively impacting over 14 million employees globally.