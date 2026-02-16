Celebrating a 103-year-old member and the value of friendship and connections

President Janet Jones had visited her on the day and was pleased to report that Rene, despite being frustrated with her failing eyesight and hearing, was in good spirits and keeping her mind active by writing limericks – with Janet reading a collection of them at the meeting.

After the usual business was concluded, members also decided on their nominated charity for 2026, which would benefit from a collection at each meeting. This year it will be Hope House.

They then welcomed Frances and Julia from Connect For Life in Oswestry, a charity that supports those affected by dementia or memory loss, and their carers too. The organisation celebrates their 10th birthday this year and runs sessions every Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am until 2.30pm at Gatacre Pavilion, which include a meal, drinks and – most importantly – cake.

Their team of volunteers strive to create a stimulating environment where those living with such life-restricting conditions can feel happy and safe. They also aim to combat social isolation by providing a place where people can meet others and build friendships and connections. They organise a wide range of activities for their clients, such as drama, music, dancing, singing, exercise, and arts and crafts, and each session has a theme.

Frances and Julia from Connect Life, with Pant WI Secretary Margaret Williams

Members learned how those four-hour sessions can become a lifeline for carers. They do not attend, so the service provided by the charity gives them much-needed respite. They also heard how many carers would often be surprised at the type of activity those they cared for enjoyed. For example, they may never have shown an interest in a particular craft previously but then, when in a different environment, they show an aptitude for it and gain obvious enjoyment from it.

It was inspiring to hear about the amazing work done of Connect For Life and the difference it makes to those living with dementia and memory loss, as well as their carers. For more information about them, visit www.connectforlife.co.uk.

The competition was ‘A favourite memory’ and was won by Cherry Hayward. Jean Hurrell was second, and Fay Lambourn third.

Pant WI meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7.15pm at Pant Memorial Institute. New members or anyone who is interested in coming along and finding out more, please get in touch at pantwi1931@gmail.com. At their March meeting, they will welcome representatives from Riding for the Disabled, which was their nominated charity for 2025.