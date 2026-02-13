Whittington archer crowned UK No.1 Junior Clout Champion

Alex first picked up a bow at Gobowen Scout Hut, but it was a ten-week Master of Arms Badge course run by Carl Hughes that sparked his passion. After COVID19 delays, he attended a taster session at Croesoswallt Archers in September 2021, where coaches quickly recognised his potential. He completed a beginners’ course in early 2022 and became a club member later that year, with tuition by Head Coach Colin Chapman progressed steadily through shooting distances appropriate for his age.

Alexander Hollinshead

Alex competes in both target archery (recurve) and clout archery (barebow), excelling in both disciplines. Recurve archery uses a modern Olympic style bow fitted with a sight and other accessories to aid precision and consistency, while Barebow archery strips the bow back to its basics, relying heavily on instinct, technique, and judging distance. Competing successfully in both disciplines highlights Alex’s adaptability and technical skill as an archer.

Alex managed to get 6 Gold Ends this Summer whilst shooting 60yds

In 2025, he enjoyed an outstanding clout season, becoming National Junior Gentleman Barebow Clout Champion, England Junior Barebow Clout Champion, and UK No.1 Junior in the Clout Rankings. He also set a National Record for the Double Metric Clout (110m) and achieved Junior Master Bowman status.

In target archery, Alex finished 7th in the UK U18 Men’s Recurve rankings, earned Master Bowman classification indoors and outdoors, and helped both the Shropshire and West Midlands Junior Teams secure gold medals. More recently, he placed fifth in the Adult Open category at the Shropshire County Championships, finishing just 24 points behind Olympian Patrick Huston.

Alex recently competed in the indoor championships.

Away from archery, Alex has progressed through Scouting and is now a Gobowen Explorer and training as a Young Leader. He has completed his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and is working towards Silver.

“Scouting is brilliant for young people,” Alex said. “You get to try loads of different activities, go on camping trips, and earn badges, which really appeals to my competitive side. It’s all about learning life skills, stepping out of your comfort zone, and making new friends.”

Alex also plays snooker & pool for the Ex-Servicemens Club in Oswestry.

Encouraging others to try archery, he added: “Archery really is for any age. You don’t have to compete, just enjoy the fresh air, the people, and the sport. Start with a taster session; you never know, you might catch the archery bug.”

Looking ahead, Alex hopes to defend his National Clout title and maintain his position as UK Junior No.1.

You can follow Alex on Facebook at Alexander Hollinshead Archer.

If you would like to try archery, then contact Croesoswallt Archers at: croesoswalltarchers.co.uk.