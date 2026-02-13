Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival returns in 2026 after successful relaunch

The award-winning events team, Shropshire Festivals, are delivering the festival for the council. The event will include live music on the bandstand, stands from local businesses, street food, bars, chef demonstrations, a kids’ entertainment area, and a garden area with hands-on activities from local organisations.

Mayor of Whitchurch, Councillor Rose Hall, with Beth Heath, Director of Shropshire Festivals, at last year’s festival.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said: “We are delighted to have been asked to deliver this brilliant event once again. The 2025 festival received an enormous amount of positive feedback, with families and friends enjoying live chef demonstrations, music performances, free kids’ activities, and a selection of stands from local businesses in the heart of the town. Whitchurch is such a warm, welcoming town, and is absolutely packed with talented chefs and producers - I’m so glad it can all be celebrated at the festival this May.”

Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival is free to attend.

Stuart Collins giving a chef demonstration at last year's event

The Mayor of Whitchurch, Cllr Rose Hall, adds: “We are looking forward to celebrating Whitchurch’s fantastic food and drink sector once again, where we’ll be shining a light on some of the region’s chefs, producers, performers, and businesses.

“Shropshire Festivals delivered a fantastic event for the town last year, and we’re sure the 2026 festival will be even better. Make sure you save the date for a brilliant free day out for the whole family.”

Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival is taking place on Saturday, May 16, from 10am until 6pm.

Live music on the bandstand

To find out more or apply for a stand, visit whitchurchfoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk.