Shropshire’s Best Kept Village & Community Awards 2026 – entries now open

Community groups, parish councils, village organisations, and residents’ associations are invited to submit entries for this year’s programme.

Categories are open to rural villages, hamlets, towns, and neighbourhoods with a strong sense of place that demonstrate:

Exceptional community participation

Creativity in local initiatives

Commitment to nature, environmental care, and sustainability

High standards of cleanliness and upkeep, led by volunteers

Winning entries will receive a cash prize, which can be invested into further strengthening community spirit and improving the quality of life for local residents.

There are also a number of supplemental awards mirroring the long-standing Staffordshire’s awards for the first time this year which recognise different aspects of village and community life, including the Living Countryside categories, and — brand new for 2026 — an Under 25s Film Category in partnership with the Earth Stories

Film Festival, aimed at young filmmakers who want to shine a light on sustainable practices and the place they call home.

2025 County Winners Worthen & Brockton being presented with their certificate by three of our Shropshire-based trustees at the Awards Ceremony which took place in October at Park House Hotel, Shifnal. L to R: Mridula Chakrabarty, trustee at the Community Foundation, Sherrel Fikeis, trustee at the Community Foundation, Victoria Jones from Worthen & Brockton, Jon Newson from Worthen & Brockton, Anders Rowlands from Worthen & Brockton, Mahuya Kanjilal, trustee at the Community Foundation

Leigh Willott, manager of the awards for the Community Foundation said: “The awards made a fantastic impact when they were first launched and continue to go from strength to strength. Last year we had double the number of entries compared to the previous year, and early indications are that this year will surpass them both. As Shropshire’s only accredited Community Foundation it is more important than ever that we support our communities in every way we can, and that includes recognising their efforts in creating thriving communities.”

Joseph Smith, Head of Business Development and Philanthropy at the Community Foundation, said: “Although we want to retain the history of the competition, we also recognise that times have changed and communities needs too. The awards are not about just finding the most beautiful, old, or picturesque village anymore, and the winners are more varied and diverse than you might think.

Entries are now accepted from housing estates or wards within districts. The most successful communities are those that achieve the greatest involvement and community spirit from their residents.”

The Community Foundation will be holding several online briefing sessions over the next couple of months to allow people to learn more about the awards and how they can get involved. Meetings will take place on Tuesdays in February, March and April, and people are encouraged to get in touch with the Community Foundation on 01743 295900 to book their free place.

Entries are open until April 30, with judging taking place over the summer months. The Awards Ceremony is scheduled for autumn 2026.

Entry forms and full guidance are available at: bkvc.org.uk