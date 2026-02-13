Show your pipes and drains some love this Valentine’s Day to avoid heart-breaking blockages

Instead of chocolates and roses, the water company is asking people to shower their plumbing with affection by adopting simple daily habits that keep things flowing smoothly and prevent messy heartbreaks like blockages, bursts, and leaks.

Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, pals, or enjoying some well‑deserved pampering for yourself, there’s no better time to make sure your pipes also feel appreciated.

Top tips for a love story that really flows:

1. Stick to the 3Ps — Keep your toilet in a happy relationship

Only flush pee, poo, and (toilet) paper.

Anything else such as wipes, cotton buds, sanitary products, will only lead to drama and blockages.

2. Be a binner, not a heartbreaker

Fats, oils, and grease might seem harmless when they’re warm, but once they cool, they turn cold and clingy.

Show your drains you care by scraping leftovers into the bin instead of pouring them down the sink.

3. Break up with wipes (they’re just not good for you)

Even so‑called ‘flushable’ wipes don’t break down like toilet paper.

Keep a waste bin nearby and let them down gently — your pipes will thank you.

4. Save water, share the love

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth — it saves up to six litres a minute.

Fix any dripping taps — a single drip can waste over 5,000 litres a year.

Shorten showers by a minute — show you love the environment by saving precious water.

Grant Mitchell, blockages lead at Severn Trent, said: “Valentine’s Day is the perfect reminder that even the smallest acts of care can make a huge difference, and that’s as true for relationships as it is for your drains and pipes. Every day, our teams see the impact of wipes, fats and grease ending up somewhere they really shouldn’t, and those clogs can quickly lead to misery in the home.

“By taking a few simple steps like binning wipes instead of flushing them or letting leftover cooking oils cool so they can be scraped safely into a container you’re showing real love for your home. These everyday habits keep things flowing smoothly and prevent the kind of blockages that can break your heart and your bank balance.”

Howard Perry, network operations lead for leakage, added: “When we talk about loving your home, protecting your water supply is a great place to start.

“Leaks are often silent heartbreakers, and you may not notice them right away, but they can waste hundreds of litres of water a day and cost a significant amount over time. A leaking toilet alone can waste the equivalent of two and a half full bathtubs every single day, and that quickly adds up.

“Taking a moment to check taps, pipes, toilets and outdoor fittings can make a real difference. Fixing leaks early not only protects your home and your bills, but it helps ensure that water is being used responsibly across our region.”

For more tips on how to prepare your home for winter, visit www.stwater.co.uk/my-supply/wintertogether.