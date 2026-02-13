New arts festival announced for Ellesmere this spring

This exciting event will take place from May 1 to 4 at venues throughout the town and acts will include dance, music, art and the spoken word. Following the launch of the event on social media on Tuesday, February 3, Liz Woodbridge, Mayor of Ellesmere and Chair of the working party, said: “The response to our announcement has been fantastic. My email blew up with offers of both acts and venues throughout the town and potential contributors include an opera singer, a heavy metal band, a poet, dancers, a school drama department and artists.”

Arts Festival 1-4 May 2026

The schedule of events will be finalised over the coming weeks, and every event will be free to attend, with any donations offered going to local charities. Events will cover all 4 days of the Bank Holiday weekend and will offer a wide choice of gigs for all age ranges.

For more information on getting involved please contact: Liz.woodbridge@ellesmere-tc.gov.uk