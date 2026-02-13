Loopfest 2026 announces charity partners and volunteer fundraising model

Following an invitation to and an enthusiastic response from the local community to help shape the festival’s fundraising focus, two organisations received the highest number of votes and will serve as this year’s charity partners. The first is Lingen Davies Cancer Support, which aims to improve the lives of everyone in the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales community impacted by cancer, as well as helping others to understand and recognise its signs and symptoms.

The second is Shrewsbury Food Hub, which redistributes good, surplus food from suppliers to charities and community groups that support the young, old, vulnerable, and those on low incomes as well as to Foodshare tables across Shrewsbury.

In addition, Loopfest is delighted to confirm Arty Party as a third charity partner. Arty Party supports and empowers learning-disabled adults to explore, express and celebrate their creativity. It is an organisation the festival has been championed for several years and whose work reflects Loopfest’s commitment to inclusion and creative opportunity.

Picture (left to right): Jamie Smith, director Loopfest, Lisa Bloice, volunteer and core member of organising team, and Adrian Woodvine, first time volunteer in 2026.

A volunteer-led approach to fundraising

Funds raised during the festival will be distributed through a volunteer-led system. People signing up as volunteers will be asked to choose which of the three partner charities, they would like their shifts to support. The total number of volunteer shifts allocated to each charity will determine how the overall fundraising pot is apportioned.

This model embraces the community spirit at the heart of Loopfest, giving volunteers a meaningful role in determining how fundraising is directed while helping deliver the festival itself. Organisers say the voting process and the volunteer fundraising initiative would not be possible without wide-ranging community interest and support.

“We were blown away by the response to our charity vote,” said Jamie Smith, director of Loopfest. “It’s been fantastic to see people engage with this process, and by letting volunteers choose where their shifts contribute, we’re making fundraising a truly participatory part of the festival.”

Volunteers: join the crew

Loopfest relies on volunteers to help bring the festival to life over the weekend of events. They play a variety of roles across venues and activities, supporting operations and helping create memorable experiences for artists and audiences alike.

Lisa Bloice has been a volunteer and core member of the Loopfest organising team since her band played at the very first event. She said: “Volunteering is fun. Apart from being able to check out the variety acts for free between shifts, we have a great community who all enjoy working with like-minded music-loving people. Invited to attend the regular meetings, volunteers get to meet other members of the team leading up to Loopfest. We provide all the health and safety information, advice, training and support they will require in their volunteering role over the event weekend.”

Applications to become a volunteer are now open and anyone interested in joining the team can apply via the Loopfest website: loopfest.co.uk/info/volunteers/.