Optical roles prove weekend jobs are alive and well for young people

Figures show that almost one in eight of those aged 16-24 are not in education, employment or training and the decline of the traditional Saturday job has been identified as a reason that young people aren’t ready for work.

However, the locally owned and run Specsavers Ludlow store is committed to encouraging more youngsters into the world of work and employs Angelina (Angie) Constantinov, 16, who works weekends alongside her studies. The role offers hands-on experience, helping to develop skills in customer service and retail, while providing an introduction to the wide range of further career and training opportunities available.

After completing her work experience at the Bull Ring store, Angie joined the weekend team as an optical assistant in August 2024. Picking up extra hours during school holidays, Angie is keen to build on her experience and is now completing her Level 2 optical assistant training. Always eager to help customers, Angie has become a valued member of the team, assisting customers with choosing frames, offering advice on the best fit and dispensing glasses under supervision.

Weekend roles for young people at Specsavers often involve greeting customers, supporting the team with appointments, and learning about the technology and processes involved in an eye examination. For many young people, it’s their first experience of the workplace, helping them to build confidence and learn valuable skills.

"We’re passionate about encouraging the younger generation to consider optics as a potential career," says Specsavers Ludlow store director, Sophie Wragg. "A Saturday job is a fantastic way to dip your toe in the water and gain real-world work experience in a supportive environment. We absolutely love having Angie as part of the team and she’s proof that a weekend job offers a brilliant training ground for young people.

"It’s not just about earning extra money, it’s about learning to work as part of a team and developing communication and customer service skills that will stay with you for life," continues Sophie.