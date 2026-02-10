Veolia gives £14k boost to community groups through EnviroGrant

On Friday 5th February, the 15 awards were handed out at a ceremony held at Randlay Community Centre by Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, Jeff Sears, Veolia Regional Director, and the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Cllr Eileen Callear.

Veolia, Telford & Wrekin Council’s recycling and waste partner, has now given out more than £178,000 to 208 projects through EnviroGrant since the contract began in 2014.

At the event, successful applicants from across the borough presented their projects, including Telford Community Basketball CIC, who received a grant for Hoops for Health, a project which will utilise basketball to transform health, wellbeing and community spirit, bringing together young people through a safe and inclusive activity.

Other grant recipients, including Telford Repair Cafe, Edgmond Wildlife Group, Newport First Responders, also shared how they will use the funding to help transform communities and environments across the area.

Dr Hezron Ottey, founder of Telford Community Basketball CIC, said: “This support allows us to expand access, strengthen wellbeing activities, and reach even more families and young people across Telford and Wrekin.”

Jeff Sears, Regional Director for Veolia, said: “Empowering local people to support nature and enhance our communities aligns with Veolia’s purpose of ecological transformation and is a reflection of our commitment to both the planet and the communities we serve. Small grants go a long way in the right hands, and we’ve heard from groups today that have shown us how dedicated they are to making a difference.”

Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “The longstanding partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council and Veolia continues to deliver meaningful benefits for our borough.

“EnviroGrant plays an important role in enabling local organisations to enhance their communities and natural environment, and the range of projects recognised this year reflects the dedication and ambition of our residents. We greatly value this collaborative relationship, which supports our shared commitment to fostering resilient, sustainable and thriving neighbourhoods.”