Telford College and McPhillips: A winning apprenticeship formula

McPhillips employs over 280 people delivering civil engineering and building projects throughout the Midlands, north west England and Wales, and has its headquarters at Hortonwood.

Jaydee O’Neill, 17, started a level two construction operating apprenticeship with McPhillips, training at Telford College’s Wellington campus, in September.

He says: “As an apprentice, you get so much more practical experience than you would if you did a full-time construction course at college, because you’re out on site with a gang for a lot of the time.

“You’re also getting paid to learn which is great; I’m able to buy new clothes and pay for my driving lessons.

“I’m working on roads and sewers at our Lichfield job and really enjoying it. I’m learning so much and I’ve even been put forward for my jumper and roller ticket.

“For anyone interested in a career in construction, I’d definitely recommend an apprenticeship.”

Ollie Fudge, 18, from Shifnal, is a second-year apprentice on the same course, and completed the classroom part of his training in December.

“That involved handing in my portfolio and doing my End Point Assessment, a practical where I put into practice everything I’d learned like block paving, slabbing, edgings, drainage and concrete.

“I enjoyed the college side of things though. It was a great stepping stone between school and work: you’re with 20 lads all doing the same course, and we all got on.

“But as an apprentice, you’re also learning when you’re out on site while earning money at the same time which you wouldn’t if you were at college full time. I’d recommend it as a way into construction, definitely.”

Tom Floyd completed his level two construction operative apprenticeship with McPhillips and Telford College in 2024. The 21-year-old, from Walsall, is currently working on a project in Coventry, installing a clean water pipe for Severn Trent.

He says: “An apprenticeship in construction is a really good way to start your career.

“If you jumped straight in to work, you’d probably get pushed around a bit by the lads on site. But when you’re an apprentice they know that you’re learning, and they’ll help you out and show you things.

“Like with anything though, the more you put into the apprenticeship the more you get out, and you continue to learn even when you finish your apprenticeship. I’ve been really lucky since I completed mine, because McPhillips have continued to put me through so many courses.

“I am completing my Site Supervision Safety Training Scheme (SSSTS) course in March and then my temporary works: these are huge milestones that I’ve been so excited to work for, as they are a big step up in responsibility.”

Stuart Bishop, the safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) manager at McPhillips, says: “We have a good, ongoing collaboration with Telford College.

“The construction centre, built by McPhillips, strengthens the partnership with its location and facilities highly valued, easing logistical co-ordination for apprentices.

“It also means we’re able to provide direct feedback to college staff, so that our apprentices receive site-specific mentoring to bridge gaps between classroom learning and site realities.

“Equally, we can intervene if the college comes to us with any issues ensuring accountability and progress. This approach helps manage apprentices’ transition from college to real work environments effectively.

“As a company though, we value apprentices who stand out by demonstrating commitment and skill, as these are the individuals who often progress to site management or other leadership roles.

“The more they are invested in their apprenticeship, the more likely they are to successfully progress into long term construction careers.”