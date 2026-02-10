EPC C compliance changes leave landlords uncertain, say Shrewsbury letting agents

However, much of what is being circulated blurs the line between government proposals and enforceable law. It is worth stripping back the noise and looking plainly at what has actually changed, what has not, and what landlords should realistically be doing now.

What has been announced:

The Government has published its latest policy position following consultation on energy efficiency standards in the private rented sector, as part of the wider Warm Homes agenda and proposed MEES reforms.

The key points being widely reported are:

The proposed 2028 EPC C deadline for new tenancies has been dropped

A single sector wide target date of 1 October 2030 is now being proposed

The suggested spending cap is expected to reduce from £15,000 to around £10,000 per property

Lower value properties may be subject to lower caps

The proposals would apply to both new and existing tenancies

These changes have generally been welcomed by landlord bodies, particularly as a softening of earlier, more aggressive timelines.

The critical distinction: proposal vs law

None of the above is currently law. There is no legislation in force that requires private rented homes to reach EPC C, whether for new or existing tenancies. The only legally enforceable minimum standard today remains EPC E, subject to the existing exemption framework.

What has been published so far amounts to:

A consultation response

A stated policy direction

An intention to legislate at a later date

For EPC C to become enforceable, the Government must still introduce and pass secondary legislation setting out:

The final compliance deadline

Confirmed spending caps

The exemptions framework

Enforcement and compliance mechanisms

Penalty levels

Until that legislation is made and brought into force, EPC C remains a direction of travel rather than a legal obligation.

Why the messaging feels confusing

Much of the confusion arises because proposals are often reported as settled outcomes.

Phrases such as “landlords now have until 2030” imply certainty that does not yet exist.

This does not mean the proposals will vanish. It means they are not enforceable, and they could still change in scope, timing, or detail before becoming law.

What landlords should not do

Rush into expensive retrofit works without a clear plan

Assume EPC C is already required

Spend to an assumed £10,000 cap without exploring exemptions

Make sell or restructure decisions based on headlines alone

Premature works can be poorly targeted, inefficient, and difficult to justify financially.

What landlords should be doing now

The sensible position sits between complacency and panic.

Landlords should:

Know the current EPC rating of each property

Review EPC recommendations carefully and critically

Identify low cost, high impact improvements where appropriate

Build energy efficiency into long term planning, not emergency works

Keep documentation organised in anticipation of future compliance

For many properties, staged improvements over time will be significantly more cost effective than last minute compliance.

A note on spending caps and timing

While the final legislation has not yet been introduced, the Government has indicated that qualifying energy efficiency improvements carried out ahead of the compliance deadline are expected to count towards any future spending cap, provided they are properly evidenced and reflected in a valid EPC once the reformed framework is in place.

This creates an important window for sensible planning. Early, well targeted improvements are unlikely to be wasted spend, but the emphasis should be on sequencing, documentation, and value rather than rushing works before the full regulatory detail is confirmed.

The likely direction of travel

While nothing has been legislated yet, it is reasonable to say that:

Minimum energy standards are expected to rise over time

Enforcement is more likely to tighten than relax

Compliance may increasingly be linked to letting restrictions

The shift is gradual, not overnight

The bottom line

EPC C by 2030 is not currently a legal requirement. It is a proposal with momentum, but not certainty.

Landlords who stay informed, plan early, and avoid knee jerk decisions will be best placed when legislation does arrive.