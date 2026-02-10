Community spirit reaches new heights as pupils' performance climbs the beanstalk

The production showcased the talent of more than 40 local pupils aged 9 to 18, drawn from a wide range of schools and sixth-form colleges across the area.

Written by the theatre’s Creative Director, Michael Jenkins, the script delighted audiences with its sharp wit and comical local references, grounding the classic fairytale firmly in the community it was created for. Guest director and local actor Rhys Davies brought additional industry insight, guiding the cast to a confident, polished performance.

Musically, the production broke from convention by blending contemporary chart hits with sophisticated arrangements from Musical Director, Aimee Ingram. The show was produced by The Holroyd’s Event Manager, Tara Edwards.

Face2Face Performance Academy

Speaking after the performance, Creative Director Michael Jenkins said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the vibrancy of this production. The acting from the pupils was truly superb. It’s a joy to see students from such a wide range of backgrounds come together to create something of this calibre.

“As we head into our tenth year at Face2Face, I’m incredibly proud that we’ve never increased our price per term. Keeping high-quality performance training accessible has always been at the heart of what we do.”

As the beanstalk is packed away, Face2Face Performance Academy continues to strengthen its reputation as a cornerstone of local youth talent development, with plans already underway to celebrate its tenth anniversary at the beginning of next year.

To get involved in the academy, visit: theholroydtheatre.co.uk/face2face