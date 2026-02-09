Wolves Foundation's sustainability challenge gets children working together on projects before presenting them at Molineux

The challenge, delivered by Wolves Foundation as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme, produced plenty of fantastic projects about recycling and protecting the environment alongside a great morning spent at Molineux.

At the end of weeks of work and a ‘Dragons' Den’-style finale, it was St Mary’s CE Primary School from Albrighton crowned the winners by a judging panel, although every single entry was highlighted for its quality and creativity.

“Our social action challenge is one of the annual highlights of the Premier League Primary Stars programme, and always brings out some fantastic ideas from the different schools involved,” said Richard Lewis, schools manager with Wolves Foundation.

A team from St Mary's CE Primary School were judged the winners

“For the six weeks leading up to Christmas, we deliver the challenge in the different schools, this time asking them to come up with a project which will help tackle air pollution around their school, in the local community or around Molineux.

“Two groups from each school then made it through to represent their respective group projects in the ‘Dragons' Den’-style final, against all the other schools.