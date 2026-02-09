Spring fun at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Easter Eggsperience

Taking place at Airbase Avenue, the Easter Eggsperience will run from 10am until 4pm, with pre-bookable sessions available at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm.

Children can enjoy a range of Easter-themed activities, including a fun-filled Easter egg hunt, the chance to meet the Easter Bunny , and opportunities to learn more about the charity’s lifesaving air ambulance service. The event offers a memorable day out for families while supporting a vital local cause.

The Easter Eggsperience is kindly sponsored by M6toll, which is supporting all Midlands Air Ambulance Charity HQ experiences throughout the year, as well as volunteering in person to help make the events possible.

Jo Bailey, group events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The Easter Eggsperience is a firm family favourite, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back for 2026. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to enjoy a fun Easter adventure while giving families the chance to learn more about the lifesaving work our crews carry out every day. We’re incredibly grateful to M6toll for their continued support.”

Easter Eggsperience

Maxine Bate, communications manager from M6toll, added: “We’re proud to be sponsoring Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s HQ experiences in 2026 and supporting events like the Easter Eggsperience. It’s a fantastic way to bring families together while raising awareness of the charity’s vital work, and our team is delighted to be volunteering on the day to help make the event extra special.”

Tickets cost just £10 per child, with up to two accompanying adults admitted for free per ticket. Please note that only registered entrants will be permitted on the day, and pre-registration is required for all attendees wishing to take part in the event.

All proceeds from the event will help fund Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s advanced pre-hospital emergency service, supporting its critical missions across the Midlands.

Spaces are limited, and early booking is encouraged. For more information or to book tickets, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com/easter-eggsperience-2026

For further information about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and its lifesaving work, visit midlandsairambulance.com.