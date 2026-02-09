Shrewsbury homeless safety net supported by £3,000 donation

A £3,000 donation from Barratt Homes was gifted to Shrewsbury Ark as the charity continues to help those experiencing homelessness and vulnerability at its welcoming day centre, where people can access practical help, stability and human connection.

Anton Goodwin, Director at The Shrewsbury Ark, said: “The £3,000 donation from Barratt Homes will directly support the day-to-day delivery of our services.

“This includes helping to cover core running costs such as utilities, building maintenance and frontline staff support, ensuring we can keep our doors open and continue providing consistent, reliable help to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

The charity receives no statutory funding and relies entirely on donations, grants and community support. Contributions like this allow Shrewsbury Ark to plan with confidence, respond quickly when people are in crisis and ensure that no one who walks through its doors is turned away without help.

Helen Mason of Shrewsbury Ark joined by David Williams and Lee Butler from Barratt Homes

Anton continued: “We run a busy day centre to provide essential services such as hot meals, showers, laundry, daytime rest space, postal address services, one-to-one support and advocacy.

“Alongside this, our team works intensively with individuals to help them move towards safer, more stable lives, including accessing accommodation, healthcare, benefits and long-term support.

“We are also currently delivering major building improvement works to make our premises warmer, safer and more energy-efficient, which will improve the environment for the people we support and reduce long-term running costs.”

The Ark is a crucial part of Shrewsbury’s social infrastructure, and ongoing support from businesses such as Barratt Homes helps the charity continue protecting and strengthening the wider community.

Anton added: “Support from organisations like Barratt Homes shows real commitment to the wellbeing of Shrewsbury and makes a tangible difference to people’s lives every single day.”

The donation from Barratt Homes was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are proud to support Shrewsbury Ark as it continues to uplift the vulnerable people of Shrewsbury. It offers much needed support for many people in need. We are pleased to hear of the exciting plans to enhance its premises.

“We’d also like to extend a special nod of appreciation to Carl Dakin, David Williams and Lee Butler, who volunteered at the Ark for a combined total of four days during a very busy period for the charity.”

To find out more information about the charity, visit the Shrewsbury Ark website.