Scratch choir of 120 voices raise the roof in Welshpool

Under the skilful musical direction of James Llewelyn-Jones and Sarah Garrett, ably accompanied by Heather Howells, the crowd of singers blended together in one voice. Some knew the music well, others had never sung it before, but by the end of the day, all were singing it confidently.

Leigh Mason and Mary Mason-Bernardi added to the sense of occasion when the choir sang through the whole piece, performing the duets and solos between the choral sections, giving an exhilarating, successful end to the day. There was some encouraging feedback from the visitors: “Saturday was brilliant, thoroughly enjoyable and superbly organised,” and “A fantastic day: the musical experience, organisation and catering were top class!”

The Musical Director's View of the Choir

Guilsfield Singers will be performing their ‘Spring Serenade Concert’ at 4pm on Saturday, April 25 at St Mary’s Church, Welshpool, featuring two exciting young opera singers Joanna Cooke and Samantha Oxborough. The programme will comprise a variety of choral music – something for everyone!

Tickets are £15 (under 18s free) from Welshpool Jewellers, Guilsfield Bottom Shop, Jo 07968 952583, Kath 07803 527053 or guilsfieldsingers.org.uk