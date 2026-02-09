Original jazz group heads to Shropshire

Acoustic Triangle are performing in the Maidment Building in Shrewsbury School at 3pm as part of Shropshire Music Trust’s 2025/26 season.

Led by bassist Malcolm Creese and featuring Tim Garland on saxes and bass clarinet and Gwilym Simcock on piano, the group is equally at home in the classical and jazz world and live up to their name by their gigs entirely unamplified.

John Moore, music director of Shropshire Music Trust, said: “Acoustic Triangle's work contains a wide variety of influences – from ancient themes and folk styles through impressionism and the jazz era to the avant-garde – and blurs the perceived boundaries between genres.

Acoustic Triangle

“Their individual careers have taken them all over the globe; as an ensemble they are known as one of the most original and respected British groups of this genre.”

Tickets are available at: shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets





