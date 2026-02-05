Market Drayton Air Cadet raises £5,300 in 100km challenge

Cadet Corporal Nathaniel “Nat” Roberts took on the challenge across three weeks from January 1 to 21, covering a total of 100 kilometres through a combination of swimming, running, and cycling. His efforts included a 10km swim, 30km run, and 60km cycle - all completed alongside school mock exams.

The swim was completed during the first week of January. Due to snow and freezing conditions, Nat had to fit the running and cycling into the final two weeks. Despite dark evenings and winter weather, he ensured he was well illuminated for his sessions in the rain and cold, remaining fully committed to his goal. Nat completed the final 10km of cycling in the rain on January 21 to finish the challenge.

Nat’s fundraiser attracted support from 378 donors via GoFundMe, with all proceeds going directly to 24 (Market Drayton) Squadron to help fund equipment, activities, and opportunities for current and future local cadets.

Squadron Commander, Flight Lieutenant Patrick Collins, receiving a cheque on behalf of the squadron from Cadet Corporal Nathaniel “Nat” Roberts.

Reflecting on the challenge, Nat said: “The challenge was tough, especially when the weather was wet and cold, but knowing how much had been raised and what it could do for my squadron really kept me going. I was blown away by the generosity of everyone who donated and I’m incredibly grateful. Thank you to everyone and especially to my sister's business and followers from RD Livestock for helping to raise such an amazing amount.”

Nat’s parents, Kevin and Karen Roberts, added: “As parents, we couldn’t be prouder of Nat. Balancing such a demanding physical challenge alongside school and mock exams, and doing it through some very challenging winter conditions. He showed real determination and resilience, and the RAF Air Cadets have helped nurture this and given him confidence, purpose, and a strong sense of community. This is his second fundraising challenge for Market Drayton Squadron and reflects just how much the squadron means to him and is inspiring his ambition to join the RAF as a pilot.”

Cadet Corporal Nathaniel “Nat” Roberts during the cycling aspect of the challenge.

Flight Lieutenant Patrick Collins, Officer Commanding 24 (Market Drayton) Squadron, said: “Nat’s achievement is nothing short of remarkable. Completing such a demanding challenge alongside school commitments shows real determination and maturity, and he should be incredibly proud. What makes this even more special is that every pound raised will directly benefit current and future cadets. Our squadron is run entirely by volunteers, and fundraising like this helps our volunteer team access equipment, activities, and opportunities that make such a positive difference to young people locally.”

The funds raised will be managed by the squadron’s trustees and used to support activities that go beyond core provision, helping give cadets access to experiences that build confidence, leadership, and life skills.

Ryan Phillips, Chair for West Mercian Wing, who oversees the charitable governance of squadrons across the area, said: “Nat’s achievement is a fantastic example of the commitment and community spirit we see across our squadrons. Fundraising like this allows local squadron trustees to invest directly in equipment and opportunities that enhance the cadet experience. It’s inspiring to see a young person making such a positive difference for both their peers and future young people.”

24 (Market Drayton) Squadron is now encouraging others in the local community to get involved. Young people aged 12 to 17 can join as cadets, while adults can support the squadron either as volunteers or as trustees helping oversee the charity behind the scenes.

