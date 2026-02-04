Uncover a royal mystery in Market Drayton this February

Join Carl Holdcroft, retired police detective and criminal investigative historian from the Missing Princes Project, as he re-examines one of Britain’s most famous cold cases.

Drawing on years of meticulous research, forensic thinking, and historical evidence, Carl explores the suspicious disappearance of King Edward IV’s two young sons in 1483—the princes who vanished from the Tower of London, leaving their uncle, Richard of Gloucester, to claim the throne. This talk promises history, mystery, and true investigation.

Time: 7pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets £5 per person, including refreshments.

Reserve your place on 01743 251233.

The Princes in the Tower

