Lambing festival welcomes spring’s new arrivals

Park Hall will host the lambing event during the February half term, from February 14 to 22.

“Our Lambing Festival signals that spring is on the way,” said Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall. “Unless you’re a farmer, it’s not every day that you see a live birth of an animal, so this is a really special family event. The farm team will be on hand to educate youngsters on the new arrivals and answer any questions they may have. Plus, there is plenty of time to coo over the newborn lambs.

“If the weather isn't brilliant, we have lots of indoor activities with our soft play areas, science and music rooms, meeting the rabbits and guinea pigs, and the role play village. Plus, this year you can head over to the Curling Barn for a spot of Winter Olympics!

See lambs being born in the barns

“If you’d like to take in the fresh winter air, outside there are tractor rides, pig racing, the goat towers, a rabbit burrowland, farm animals, a driving school circuit, a crazy farm adventure course, and a 40m zip wire outside.

“It’s a full day of fun and learning. We hope you join us this half term.”

Tickets include entry to the whole farm attraction where you can see the sheep, ponies, pigs, chickens, goats, a cow, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and two tortoises. Tickets are £14.95 online at www.parkhallfarm.co.ukor £16.95 at the gate.